JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.