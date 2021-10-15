JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 320

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 393 ($5.13) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 277.10 ($3.62) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.81.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

