JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.