JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE ONON opened at $29.57 on Monday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

