Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 25,000 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,642.86).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wotso Property alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 10,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,870.00 ($9,907.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Wotso Property’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Wotso Property Company Profile

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.