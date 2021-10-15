Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Acquires £32,500 in Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

Shares of LON JSG opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.71) on Friday. Johnson Service Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market cap of £581.51 million and a PE ratio of -25.96.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.