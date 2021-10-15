Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 467 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

