Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $199.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average of $189.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

