Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY opened at $48.59 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

