Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

