Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $329.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $221.73 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

