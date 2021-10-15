Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,145,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $203.04 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

