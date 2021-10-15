Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.