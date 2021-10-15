Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 874.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 306,512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPEU opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.