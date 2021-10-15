Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 768 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $111.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

