Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 225 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.