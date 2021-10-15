John Constantine Sells 5,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

Shares of XPEL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.