JMP Securities Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $27.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

