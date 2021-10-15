Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $202.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.96.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

