Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

