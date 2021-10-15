Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $70.59.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

