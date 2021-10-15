Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

