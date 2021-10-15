Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

FULT opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $18.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 43.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

