Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CureVac in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 231.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 34.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

