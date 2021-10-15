Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CureVac in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.
CVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 13.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 231.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 34.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
