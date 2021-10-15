Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

