Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

NYSE NSA opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

