Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.25 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.68 ($10.21) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.86 and its 200 day moving average is €9.45.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

