Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 997% compared to the average daily volume of 683 call options.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

JAZZ stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,246. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

