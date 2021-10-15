Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in September

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

