Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 90 ($1.18).

LON:JSE opened at GBX 91.75 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of £425.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

