Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Oct 15th, 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

