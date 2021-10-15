Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NYSE:JBL opened at $62.97 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

