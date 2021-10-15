J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 1.5% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.80. 15,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 298,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33. On average, research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Rahamim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $273,708. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

