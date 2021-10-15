J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 1.5% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.80. 15,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 298,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33. On average, research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Rahamim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $273,708. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

