J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 1.5% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.80. 15,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 298,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.68.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33. On average, research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
