J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.