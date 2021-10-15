J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $186.25 and last traded at $183.72, with a volume of 7638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.24.

The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Aviva PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

