iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $567,803.77 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.
- On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,945. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
