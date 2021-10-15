iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.13

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.13 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

