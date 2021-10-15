iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $137.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

