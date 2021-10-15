iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

