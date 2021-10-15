iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.74. 3,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,203. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36.

