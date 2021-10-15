iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $789,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $43.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

