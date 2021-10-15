iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 96.7% in September

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

SDG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,454. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58.

