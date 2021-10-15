iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 43,132 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,145% compared to the typical volume of 3,464 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,642. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 231,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,313 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

