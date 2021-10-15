iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 306,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,594,143 shares.The stock last traded at $33.69 and had previously closed at $34.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,936,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

