iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,016 call options.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.86 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

