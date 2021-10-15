iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 500.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $178,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.