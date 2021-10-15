iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

