Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

IRWD stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

