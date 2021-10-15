Investors Purchase Large Volume of AMN Healthcare Services Call Options (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,969 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 661 call options.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $101.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

